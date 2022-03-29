What to Know The May 17 primary in Pennsylvania is part of the midterm elections this year that will determine the state's 17 members of Congress as well as the next governor and a U.S. Senate seat.

Current Gov. Tom Wolf cannot run for a third term and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is resigning. The general election is in November.

Two new tools built by NBC10 will help with the confusion in a year with so many candidates running for numerous elected offices.

Voters can now see who will be on their ballots in the May 17 primary election in Pennsylvania by using a new interactive tool developed by NBC10.

The primary will determine which candidates are chosen by Republicans and Democrats to run as their party's nominee in the November general election later this year.

The 2022 midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress for the second half of President Joe Biden's first term. Pennsylvania will once again be a center of the national political scene, with all 17 congressional seats up for grabs as well as a crucial open U.S. Senate seat and an open governor's race on ballots.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring after two terms and current Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf cannot run for another term.

Below are interactive tools for southeastern Pennsylvania voters to:

Identify which candidates will be on your ballot in May

See which congressional district you're in following a monthslong redistricting process that divided up Pennsylvania into 17 House seats for the next 10 years

Give them a try by entering in an address. You can enter as many address as you'd like. PLEASE NOTE: You must enter a street address and the municipality where that address is located. For instance, for a Bala Cynwyd address, use Lower Merion, not Bala Cynwyd.

Who Can I Vote for in Pennsylvania's May 17 Primary Election?

What Pennsylvania Congressional District Do You Live in?