Most Polls Close in Closely Watched PA Primary; Shapiro is Democratic Gov. Nominee

Most of the polls have closed in Pennsylvania's primary election, which features races for the two major political parties' nominations for governor and U.S. Senator.

One thing is known already: Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was uncontested on the Democratic side, will be his party's nominee for Pennsylvania governor. He faced no opponent in today's primary. But Republicans are still waiting for a winner to emerge in their side of the race, which was hotly contested.

Shapiro helped cement his reputation with a landmark grand jury investigation into child sexual abuse coverups inside Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses, as well as defending Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result against attempts in court to overturn it by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Polls were supposed to close statewide at 8 p.m., but in Berks County, a judge ordered that polls remain open until 9 p.m. because of delays at polling places earlier in the day.

Doug Mastriano, a far-right state senator that represents a district in south-central Pennsylvania which borders Maryland, received a late endorsement in his race for governor Saturday from former President Trump.

Mastriano has echoed the former president’s debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen through widespread voter fraud. He has recently led in the polls in the Republican field for governor.

A poll by the Trafalgar Group released May 9 showed Mastriano with 27.6% of Republican voters' support, followed by Lou Barletta, the GOP's nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018 and a former congressman known for his crusade against illegal immigration, with 17.6%.

In his endorsement statement, Trump said Mastriano will also “Fight Violent Crime, Strengthen our Borders, Protect Life, Defend our under-siege Second Amendment, and Help our Military and our Vets. He is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him.”

Mastriano’s ascent, however, has roiled some in the Republican Party who fear he is too conservative for the state electorate and will get “clobbered” by Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.

As a result, some have coalesced around other candidates, notably Barletta.

Jake Corman, another state senator, dropped out of the Republican primary race this week and endorsed Barletta.

Like Mastriano, Barletta also refused to say whether President Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election when asked by NBC10. A former congressman and mayor of Hazleton, Pa., Barletta has vowed to “back our police officers” and “go after” Philadelphia’s District Attorney to fight crime.

