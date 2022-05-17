Fetterman Wins Pa. Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, NBC News projects.

Fetterman, one of the standard bearers for the progressive movement of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party, will face off against the Republican nominee in the November general election.

His win comes on the same day that he underwent pacemaker implant surgery at a hospital in Lancaster County. Fetterman has been in the hospital since suffering a stroke late last week.

He beat U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb despite a strong slate of endorsements across Pennsylvania for Lamb, who is considered a moderate liberal. A Philadelphia state lawmaker, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and a community organizer from Bucks County, Alexandria Khahil, also ran.

PA — THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME AS YOUR DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PENNSYLVANIA!!!!!!!! 😭😭



I’m *so* deeply honored. pic.twitter.com/6sa7bC5Vrw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 18, 2022

