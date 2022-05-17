Fetterman Casts Primary Vote From Hospital Via Emergency Absentee Ballot

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, was able to cast his vote in Tuesday's primary election while hospitalized following a stroke.

Fetterman said he cast his vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot Tuesday afternoon.

Just cast my Primary Election Vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot. ✅ pic.twitter.com/HftIKtZG2V — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote, his campaign said.

In a statement on Sunday, 52-year-old Fetterman said he was hospitalized on Friday due to not feeling well. He then learned he suffered a stroke that was caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

“The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well,” Fetterman wrote. “It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

Fetterman said he is feeling much better and that he didn’t suffer any “cognitive damage.” He did not say how much longer he would be in the hospital.

“They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon,” Fetterman wrote. “The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover.”

