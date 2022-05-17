decision 2022

Fetterman Casts Primary Vote From Hospital Via Emergency Absentee Ballot

Fetterman said he cast his primary vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital Tuesday afternoon

By Christine Mattson

John Fetterman votes on absentee ballot
Fetterman for PA campaign

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, was able to cast his vote in Tuesday's primary election while hospitalized following a stroke.

Fetterman said he cast his vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot Tuesday afternoon.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote, his campaign said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement on Sunday, 52-year-old Fetterman said he was hospitalized on Friday due to not feeling well. He then learned he suffered a stroke that was caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” 

“The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well,” Fetterman wrote. “It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

Fetterman said he is feeling much better and that he didn’t suffer any “cognitive damage.” He did not say how much longer he would be in the hospital.

Decision 2022

Coverage of the 2022 elections

decision 2022 25 mins ago

Voter Registration Deadline for NJ Primary Is Today

decision 2022 5 hours ago

Josh Shapiro, Democratic Gov. Candidate and Pa. AG, Has COVID

“They’re keeping me here for now for observation, but I should be out of here sometime soon,” Fetterman wrote. “The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover.”

For all the candidates, issues and important dates that voters should know about in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, go to NBC10's Decision 2022 page. You'll find tools to help you navigate the midterm elections, including when to vote and who will be on your ballots in the primaries and November general elections.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022John Fettermanpennsylvania primary
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us