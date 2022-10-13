Brian X. McCrone

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman received the backing of the Philadelphia Police minority officers' organization, the Guardian Civic League, in his race against Republican Mehmet Oz. The GOP candidate last month received the endorsement of the Philly Fraternal Order of Police union.

By Brian X. McCrone

Hannah Beier | Reuters

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers.

The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Oz last month received the backing of the Philadelphia Police Department's police union, the Fraternal Order of Police.

The splintering of support between the FOP and the Guardian Civic League happened recently in another political race.

Last year, the Guardian Civic League endorsed incumbent Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner in his re-election bid against Carlos Vega. The FOP supported Vega, who was challenging Krasner in the Democratic primary.

Krasner easily won the primary and cruised to a second term election victory in the general election that year against a Republican challenger.

The Guardian Civic League, founded in 1956, represents 1,200 Black officers of the Philadelphia police.

