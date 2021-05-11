Endorsements in Philly DA's Race Draw Progressive Battle Line Among City Democrats

The endorsements in the race for Philadelphia district attorney set up a battle within the city Democratic party, pitting the progressive wing versus the liberal establishment. At the same time, the election is shaping up to be one of the first tests nationally for a criminal justice reform movement that began about four years ago.

Incumbent Larry Krasner and other similar-minded district attorneys around the country were elected then by voters who sought a change from the mass incarceration style of law enforcement. His list of endorsements includes many of the progressives who remain in support of his broad reform agenda.

But an outbreak of historically high gun violence in Philadelphia has hindered Krasner's message and fueled former prosecutor Carlos Vega's challenge. Shootings and homicides are at an all-time high, but so is gun violence nationally, according to law enforcement data. Many criminal justice experts say the COVID-19 pandemic deserves much of the blame for the spike since the beginning of 2020.

Vega's supporters see it differently.

"If we don't act (on gun violence), it will destroy the city. It is beginning to take away its heart and its spirit, and we must do something to turn it around," former Gov. Ed Rendell said Tuesday in announcing his endorsement of Vega, one week before the primary.

Here is a full list of the endorsements for each candidate through May 11.

Philly DA Larry Krasner's Endorsements

These include elected officials, city political wards (as voted on by local leaders), political action committees and private citizens who have been exonerated during Krasner's first term.

State Rep. Morgan Cephas

State Rep. Izzy Fitzgerald

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta

State Rep. Rick Krajewski

State Rep. and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton

State Rep. Chris Rabb

State Sen. Vincent Hughes

State Sen. Nikil Savaal

State Sen. Sharif Street

State Sen. Anthony Williams

State Sen. Art Haywood

Councilmember Kendra Brooks

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier

Councilmember Helen Gym

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

Councilmember Curtis Jones

Councilmember Cherelle Parker

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson

Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas

1st Ward

2nd Ward

3rd Ward

4th Ward

5th Ward

6th Ward

8th Ward

9th Ward

10th Ward

11th Ward

12th Ward

14th Ward

16th Ward

17th Ward

18th Ward

20th Ward

22nd Ward

24th Ward

27th Ward

28th Ward

29th Ward

32nd Ward

33rd Ward

37th Ward

42nd Ward

47th Ward

50th Ward

51st Ward

52nd Ward

59th Ward

61st Ward

AFL-CIO

1199C

AFT 2026

Laborers Local 332

AFSCME DC 33

DC 47

SEIU HealthcarePA

UNITE HERE Local 274

UNITE HERE LOCAL 634

Transit Workers Union

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers

RECLAIM

Neighborhood Networks

PA Working Families Party

Penn Dems (U of Penn Student Group)

Penn Justice Democrats

Our Revolution

Faculty and Staff of the Community College of Philadelphia

Black Clergy

Make the Road PA

215 People’s Alliance

Free the Ballot

Liberty City

Guardian Civic League

Real Justice PAC

Color of Change

Millennials in Action

U.S Senator Elizabeth Warren

U.S Senator Bernie Sanders

Civil Rights Lawyer Michael Coard

Super Bowl Winner and Pro Bowler Malcolm Jenkins

Exonerees Tony Wright, Jimmy Dennis, Chester Hollman, Terrance Lewis, and Christopher Williams

Democratic Challenger Carlos Vega's Endorsements

These include elected officials, labor unions and the city's firefighters and police unions.

Former Gov. Ed Rendell

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione

State Rep. Mike Driscoll

State Rep. Angel Cruz

State Rep. Kevin Boyle

Sheet Metal Workers Local 19

Cement Masons and Plasterers Local 592

Painters DC 21

Bricklayers Local 1

Sprinkler Fitters Local 692

Fire Fighters and Paramedics Local 22

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5

Notably, Krasner was not endorsed by Philadelphia's Democratic City Committee, making him the first incumbent in recent memory with that distinction.

Less notably, some supporters of the candidates are making as yet unsubstantiated claims:

HOW TO VOTE IN MAY 18 PRIMARY: Registered Democrats in Philadelphia will be able to cast votes in the race between Vega and Krasner. The deadline to register to vote or to change your party designation was May 3. Voters can vote by mail or in person. Mail-in applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on May 11. CLICK HERE to apply.