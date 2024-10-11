5 horses found 'emaciated, dehydrated' in NJ stable; owner charged: prosecutor

A New Jersey woman has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after prosecutors said five horses were found to be severely emaciated, dehydrated, and kept in a small stable on her property.

According to prosecutors, on Friday, Oct. 4, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Winslow Township Police Department, Winslow Township Animal Control, and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture executed a search warrant for the removal of five horses from a property at the 100 block of Norcross Road in Winslow Township.

Prosecutors said the five horses were in bad shape inside a small stable with limited room to graze and feed.

The horses have since been removed from the property and taken to a farm where they will be properly cared for with adequate food, water, and room to run and graze, prosecutors said.

The owner of the property and the horses, Dana Grykin, 56, has been charged with five counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty and owners failure to properly care for animals, according to prosecutors.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127.