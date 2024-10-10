Berks County

Over 30 animals removed from condemned Berks County home

A total of 22 dogs, three cats, five snakes, and two geckos were removed from a property in Womelsdorf

By Cherise Lynch

Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Dozens of animals, including dogs, cats, and reptiles, were taken from a residence in Berks County, Pennsylvania, after the home had been condemned.

According to officials, the Department of Animal Protection from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County responded Thursday, Oct. 9, to a call to perform a wellness check on a property in Womelsdorf for an undetermined amount of animals.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said during the visit that 22 dogs, three cats, five snakes, and two geckos were removed from the residence.

Animal Rescue League of Berks County
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Currently, the animals are being checked by the Animal Rescue League's medical team to assess their condition.

This case comes as the organization is at capacity for both cats and dogs. With only a few spots open for the incoming animals, the Animal Rescue League is asking for the community's support in the coming days.

Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Animal Rescue League said the community can help by fostering, volunteering, adopting, and donating.

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Hurricanes 3 hours ago

‘He just bit our tire': Alligator jumps out of Milton flood waters

critter corner 4 hours ago

Dog kills rabid skunk in NJ. Tips on how to prevent spread of rabies

"While the ARL is fully equipped with the skilled personnel, facilities, and industry expertise to respond to cases like this at a moment’s notice, these situations are extremely taxing on our shelter and significantly disrupt the delicate system of our day-to-day operations,” Animal Rescue League's CEO Ashley Mikulsky said in a statement. “There are dozens of cases in our community just like this right now, and just like we saw today, our Department of Animal Protection must be ready for anything because we know there is animals in need everywhere. Supporting the ARL and our ability to respond to situations like this cannot just be on a case by case basis – it is an everyday, all year long need.”  

For more information on how you can help, visit berksarl.org.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Berks CountyPennsylvaniaClear the Shelterscritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us