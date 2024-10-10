Dozens of animals, including dogs, cats, and reptiles, were taken from a residence in Berks County, Pennsylvania, after the home had been condemned.

According to officials, the Department of Animal Protection from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County responded Thursday, Oct. 9, to a call to perform a wellness check on a property in Womelsdorf for an undetermined amount of animals.

Officials said during the visit that 22 dogs, three cats, five snakes, and two geckos were removed from the residence.

Currently, the animals are being checked by the Animal Rescue League's medical team to assess their condition.

This case comes as the organization is at capacity for both cats and dogs. With only a few spots open for the incoming animals, the Animal Rescue League is asking for the community's support in the coming days.

Animal Rescue League said the community can help by fostering, volunteering, adopting, and donating.

"While the ARL is fully equipped with the skilled personnel, facilities, and industry expertise to respond to cases like this at a moment’s notice, these situations are extremely taxing on our shelter and significantly disrupt the delicate system of our day-to-day operations,” Animal Rescue League's CEO Ashley Mikulsky said in a statement. “There are dozens of cases in our community just like this right now, and just like we saw today, our Department of Animal Protection must be ready for anything because we know there is animals in need everywhere. Supporting the ARL and our ability to respond to situations like this cannot just be on a case by case basis – it is an everyday, all year long need.”

For more information on how you can help, visit berksarl.org.