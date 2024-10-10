Dog kills rabid skunk in NJ. Tips on how to prevent spread of rabies

A skunk killed by a dog in a New Jersey backyard tested positive for rabies, Camden County health officials said.

"Recently, a Gloucester Township resident's dog killed a skunk in their backyard," the county said in an Oct. 9, 2024, news release. "The Animal Control Officer for Gloucester Township picked up the skunk and arranged for rabies testing at the state Public Health & Environmental Laboratories in Trenton (PHEL)."

That testing came back Wednesday and showed that the skunk was rabid, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services said.

Officials alerted the dog owner of the skunk being rabid, officials said. Luckily, the pet owner had proof that the dog was vaccinated with a rabies booster shot. The dog will be confined and observed over the next 45 days.

No human exposures occurred, officials said.

What are ways to prevent rabies and keep safe?

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,” Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department, said. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

The county urged pet owners to follow "a few simple rules" to prevent rabies' spread:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

Betteridge also urged people to keep themselves and pets away from unfamiliar animals.

Enjoy wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, and foxes from afar. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or liter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they seem friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.

When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wild animals and be especially careful around dogs in developing countries. Rabies is common in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Tens of thousands of people die of rabies each year in these countries.

Looking to learn more about rabies? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information.