Why Philly is spraying for mosquitoes in one neighborhood

A nasty virus is causing Philadelphia to spray for an itchy pest.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s Vector Control staff applied a larvicidal treatment for mosquito control in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

It's part of a state-funded program to help reduce the number of mosquitoes in parts of Pennsylvania affected by West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in the past.

The health department said they work every year to reduce the number of mosquito larvae by treating sewer inlets and continue to ask residents to always discard standing water.

Additionally, health officials said they monitor West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes and spray areas to kill adult mosquitoes.

"Certain mosquito species carry West Nile virus," the health department in a statement said. "That virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, which is an infection that can result in inflammation of the brain."

Eliminating breeding areas

The health department provides the following tips to help eliminate mosquito breeding areas around your home.

Removing things that can catch and hold water, like trash, can, plastic containers, or pots.

Drilling holes in the bottom of outdoor trash cans and recycling containers.

Turning over plastic baby pools at the end of the day.

Removing old tires.

Having clogged roof gutters cleaned; roof gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

Changing the water in birdbaths frequently.

Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools; a swimming pool left untended by a family on vacation for a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in a neighborhood-wide problem.

Preventing bites

The health department shares ways to prevent mosquito bites.

Making sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use insect repellents according to the manufacturer’s instructions. An effective repellent will contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Consult with a pediatrician or family physician about the use of repellent on children. (Repellent is not recommended for children under the age of two months.)

To find out more information about the West Nile Virus visit www.westnile.state.pa.us

For additional information and questions about the West Nile Virus program or to report mosquito infestations in Philadelphia, call 215-685-9000.