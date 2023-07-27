While enjoying the sand and the waves many beachgoers in Delaware and New Jersey have noticed an uptick in flies. Yes, greenhead flies are back and so are their bites. Here's what you should know about them.

What are greenhead flies?

Tabanus nigrovittatus, also known as greenhead flies, are a species of biting horse-fly. They are commonly found around coastal marshes and wetlands on the east coast of the United States.

The adult flies are most active in July but they can be found all the way up to September, according to Rutgers University's Department of Entomology and Economic Zoology.

The adults feed on sugary substances for energy. Female flies feed on blood during the time they lay their eggs. It's similar to how female mosquitos require blood.

The female flies will attack any source near them whether it's humans, livestock, or other insects. The blood provides protein to help develop their eggs.

Wind vs. flies

Wind direction plays a huge part in the reason why greenhead flies are seen at beaches in New Jersey and Delaware.

NBC10 First Alert Weather Meteorologist Justin Godynick says southwest land breeze coming from the marshes and wetlands can increase the number of flies at the shore.

How to prevent bites

According to the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project, female flies are continuously biting humans because they can see and smell you. These flies can smell the carbon dioxide that you produce when you exhale.

When these females bite, they inject saliva into your bloodstream. The saliva contains a chemical that keeps your blood from clotting and the pain from the bite is your body reacting to it.

The best way to try and avoid fly bites is by covering up any exposed parts of your skin. Wearing long sleeves, pants, and light colors could deter the pests.

Bug spray could also help while at the beach. Products that contain lavender, tea tree, or eucalyptus essential oils are best.

It's also suggested that people bring portable fans because the wind could discourage the flies from landing on you.

Tracking flies on your phone

A new way to track the pesky flies has been created by Delaware Surf Fishing.

In the app, you can click the drop-down bar to select the state and the beach you plan on visiting.

After a beach is chosen, the meter will rate the conditions at that time on a scale from 1-10, with 10 being the worst.

Currently, the app is only a test and is available in the Google Play Store. According to developers, it will soon be available in the Apple App Store.