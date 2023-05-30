Philly Zoo's Sloth Bear Cubs to be Named for Philly Heroes

After a nationwide vote -- held over the past week -- the Philadelphia Zoo's newest additions have been named.

A pair of male sloth bear cubs, who were born earlier this year, and unveiled to the public just last week, will be named Kelce and Harper, after Philly sports heroes, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The names were announced on the Today show on Monday.

The Philadelphia Zoo reveals the names of a pair of adorable sloth bear cubs. pic.twitter.com/zloom4QJ05 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 29, 2023

Visitors to the zoo's website over the past week were able to vote for what the cubs' names would be. Along with the sports-themed monikers, voters could also have chosen to name the cubs after Hall and Oates, the musical superstars who formed in Philadelphia.

According to a representative of the zoo, there were a total of 16,191 votes were cast when voting ended Sunday night.

And, the zoo said, Harper and Kelce beat out Hall and Oates by a vote tally of 9,464 to 6,728.

The zoo has said that this is the first successful pair of sloth bear cubs born at the zoo in 30 years.