Bear country at America's first zoo is getting a little busier.

The Philadelphia Zoo announced in a news release Thursday the birth of two new sloth bear cubs, born in the early morning of January 2 to mother Kayla and father Bhalu.

The zoo says this is the first successful pair of sloth bear cubs born at the zoo in 30 years, and just the the second birth of any sloth bear in four years at the zoo. The sloth bear is a vulnerable species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Philadelphia Zoo is proud to participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan (SSP) for the threatened sloth bear,” Philadelphia Zoo Vice President of Animal Well-Being Rachel Metz said. “We are looking forward to sharing the developmental milestones of these amazing bear cubs with our guests.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The sloths are expected to venture out for public view in April depending on what mama bear decides. In the meantime the zoo is monitoring the health of the mother and the cubs via camera as they lay low in their den.

For updates on the cubs or to adopt a sloth bear to support their care, visit philadelphiazoo.org

