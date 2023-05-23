critter corner

Philadelphia Zoo Introduces Baby Sloth Bear Cubs

Born earlier this year, the new cubs -- the first such pair born at the zoo in 30 years -- are now ready for their public debut

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five months after their birth, the Philadelphia Zoo's newest residents -- two male sloth bear cubs -- are ready to meet the public.

The cubs are the first pair of sloth bear cubs to be born at the zoo in 30 years, according to zoo officials.

The bears were born on Jan. 2 to the zoo's resident sloth bears -- both 10-years-old -- Kayla and Bhalu.

The sloth bear is a vulnerable species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

To celebrate the cubs' birth and what they mean for this threatened species, zoo officials are inviting the public to choose from two Philly-centric name pairs for the cubs.

In an online poll, everyone is invited for one of two names for the male sloth bear cubs:

  • Kelce & Harper– for Philly sports legends Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Bryce Harper of the Phillies
  • Hall & Oates– for Philly’s iconic pop rock duo with hits like “Out of Touch” and “You Make My Dreams Come True”

If you'd like to vote for your favotite names for the sloth bear cubs -- or to view the family at anytime, anywhere with a new live stream camera, visit www.philadelphiazoo.org/sloth-bear-cam.

This article tagged under:

critter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us