Philadelphia Zoo Introduces Baby Sloth Bear Cubs

Five months after their birth, the Philadelphia Zoo's newest residents -- two male sloth bear cubs -- are ready to meet the public.

The cubs are the first pair of sloth bear cubs to be born at the zoo in 30 years, according to zoo officials.

The bears were born on Jan. 2 to the zoo's resident sloth bears -- both 10-years-old -- Kayla and Bhalu.

The sloth bear is a vulnerable species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

To celebrate the cubs' birth and what they mean for this threatened species, zoo officials are inviting the public to choose from two Philly-centric name pairs for the cubs.

In an online poll, everyone is invited for one of two names for the male sloth bear cubs:

Kelce & Harper– for Philly sports legends Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Bryce Harper of the Phillies

Hall & Oates– for Philly’s iconic pop rock duo with hits like “Out of Touch” and “You Make My Dreams Come True”

If you'd like to vote for your favotite names for the sloth bear cubs -- or to view the family at anytime, anywhere with a new live stream camera, visit www.philadelphiazoo.org/sloth-bear-cam.