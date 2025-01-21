Caught on camera: Neighbor steps in to help man during bear attack in Jim Thorpe

It was a close call for a man in Northeastern Pennsylvania after a large bear attacked him.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 19, as Jim Thrope resident Andrew Neirer was walking to the store on a trail near his house.

While Neirer was in the middle of the path, he spotted the bear. He told WBRE-TV, an NBC affiliate, that he tried to walk away, but the bear came towards him.

A neighbor -- who saw the attack -- sprung into action, grabbed a gun, and shot and killed the bear.

Neirer said he is doing okay after the attack and believes that the animal was simply just looking for food.