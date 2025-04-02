Bucks Co. woman gets prison for fake attempted rape, kidnapping claims

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County announced that a Bristol Township woman will spend the next 45 days to 23 months in prison after she filed a false police report claiming a man attempted to rape and kidnap her from the parking lot of a Middletown Township grocery store in April of last year.

The man she falsely accused spent a month in prison due to her claims.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, of Bristol Township, was sentenced to spend about a month-and-a-half to just under two years in prison after she plead guilty in January to charges of filing a false report of attempted rape and kidnapping.

In addition to the jail sentence, Urumova will also need to serve a year on probation, undergo a mental health evaluation and pay the victim $3,600 in addition to being required to have no contact with the man she falsely accused.

According to police, Urumova admitted she had never met the man she accused shortly after investigators confronted her with inconsistencies in her accusations.

"Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a statement on the sentencing. "A crime like this can shatter the community’s confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence."

According prosecutor Kristin McElroy, the man who Urumova falsely claimed attempted to rape and kidnap her in the parking lot of the Redner’s in Middletown Township last year, was arrested at his home in front of his children.

“In this case, she targeted an innocent man and accused him of one of the worst crimes a person can be accused of," said McElroy.

She noted that the man spent 31 days in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Uromova initially claimed the man grabbed her from behind on April 16, 2024, after she parked her truck in the grocery store's parking lot.

She said she struggled to escape and that the man tried to pull down her pants, punched her in the face and attempted to move her to his vehicle.

Uromova said she continued to scream and scared him off.

But, during the investigation, Middletown Township Police collected and reviewed surveillance video from multiple retailers in the area where Uromova claimed the attack occurred.

A detective with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office also reviewed Uromova’s cellphone data.

The investigation led to the discovery of multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information from Uromova, investigators said.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, detectives spoke with Uromova about the inconsistencies.

After detectives confronted her with the findings of their investigation, officials said that she admitted she lied about the entire incident and that no assault occurred in the Redner's parking lot on April 16, 2024.