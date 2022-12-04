Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe

A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced.

On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.

“We ordered sandwiches and we were coming out the door right here,” Matt Berk told NBC10 in November. “Someone said there’s a beagle there and she ran out thinking it was Frankie, our beagle. I ran to the car around the corner here and saw the backdoor was open.”

While the couple’s dog Frankie was still inside their vehicle, Theo, their Boxer/Golden mix, was nowhere to be found.

“Ran to check and he just wasn’t there so we just started running around the area, seeing if we can find him, asking if people had seen him,” Matt Berk said. “No one had seen him.”

Surveillance cameras outside the store didn’t show anyone near the couple’s vehicle which they believe was locked.

“He typically wouldn’t get out of the car,” Matt Berk said. “I mean even me getting out of the car, you need to kind of pull him out. So unless he was startled or unless someone came and took him out.”

The couple filed a police report, checked with local animal shelters, created a Facebook page and offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who helped them find Theo.

“No questions asked. There’s a thousand dollar reward right now that we’ll give just to get him back,” Natalie Berk said.

Late Saturday night, Natalie Berk announced on Facebook that Theo was found safe after 18 days.

"THEO IS HOME!!!! 18 excruciating days that we only survived because of the community that rallied around us to help bring him home. I will post an update soon with the story of how we were finally able to get him home. We are so thankful for all of you," she wrote.

While the couple has not yet gone into detail regarding how Theo was found, they credited the Southern NJ Humane Tracking and Trapping recovery group with helping with the search.