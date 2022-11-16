Couple Searches for Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa

A couple is asking for the public’s help after their dog went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store.

Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.

“We ordered sandwiches and we were coming out the door right here,” Matt Berk told NBC10. “Someone said there’s a beagle there and she ran out thinking it was Frankie, our beagle. I ran to the car around the corner here and saw the backdoor was open.”

While the couple’s dog Frankie was still inside their vehicle, Theo was nowhere to be found.

“Ran to check and he just wasn’t there so we just started running around the area, seeing if we can find him, asking if people had seen him,” Matt Berk said. “No one had seen him.”

Surveillance cameras outside the store didn’t show anyone near the couple’s vehicle which they believe was locked.

“He typically wouldn’t get out of the car,” Matt Berk said. “I mean even me getting out of the car, you need to kind of pull him out. So unless he was startled or unless someone came and took him out.”

The couple filed a police report and also checked with local animal shelters. They’re offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who helps them find Theo.

“No questions asked. There’s a thousand dollar reward right now that we’ll give just to get him back,” Natalie Berk said.

Theo is a Boxer/Golden mix and weighs about 45 pounds. The Berks described him as “friendly, timid, and most likely very scared.” They also said he is most likely still wearing his harness, collar and leash.

If you have any information on Theo’s whereabouts, please call 609-315-1566 or 610-733-8728.