Driver arrested after car crashed into tractor-trailer in NJ, killed passenger

A man was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly crash in Camden County in April, officials said.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on April 16, officers with the Pennsauken Police Department were called to a crash on the southbound side of the 9000 block of Crescent Boulevard involving a car and a tractor-trailer, according to the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

Once on the scene, police found the car had crashed into the back of the tractor trailer, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gage Patton, 20, and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The passenger in the car, 20-year-old Sean Hill, was trapped inside the car and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Patton was driving at a high rate of speed before the car crashed with the back of the tractor-trailer, according to police.

Patton has been charged with one count of second-degree death by auto and has been issued multiple motor vehicle summons, the prosecutor's office said. He was arrested on Tuesday.