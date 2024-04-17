Officials catch coyote after dog snatched in Delaware County, another possibly still in the area

Officials in Delaware County reported that a coyote was caught in Marple Township, but warn residents that another one might still be in the area.

"Thanks to the skill and determination of Animal Control and the cooperation of nearby residents, one of the wild beasts was caught early this morning. Based on previously reported sightings and descriptions, there is good reason to believe that there may be at least one still in the wilds of Marple. Remember, coyotes are just that....wild, and they should be treated as such," Marple Township Police Department said in a statement"

This update comes just days after police said a woman's dog was snatched by a coyote in Broomall.

Police said they believe the most "elusive" coyote is still wandering around. If you see it, you should call 9-1-1 so Animal Control can locate it.

"Coyotes are becoming more common, not only in the suburbs but in the city. They're just getting pushed out of different areas," Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff told NBC10.

Police advise the following to residents:

Small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.

Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

If followed by a coyote, make loud noises, if this fails, throw rocks in the animal’s direction.

Put Garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

Bring pets in at night.

Ask your neighbors to follow these tips.