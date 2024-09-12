Somebody lose a ball python? Police scoop up snake in Chester County

Police in Chester County have caught a sneaky snake.

The City of Coatesville Police Department shared in a Facebook post that they are looking for the owner of a ball python found in the area of 5th Ave. and Oak St.

Police believe the snake may be a pet that escaped, and the owner is probably looking for it.

If the snake belongs to you or someone you know, contact the police at 610-384-2300.

Just last month, in Delaware County, the Radnor Township Police Department shared a similar message after a 3-4 foot long ball python was found slithering in the community.