Chester County

Somebody lose a ball python? Police scoop up snake in Chester County

The snake was found in the area of 5th Ave. and Oak St. on Thursday

By Cherise Lynch

City of Coatesville Police Department

Police in Chester County have caught a sneaky snake.

The City of Coatesville Police Department shared in a Facebook post that they are looking for the owner of a ball python found in the area of 5th Ave. and Oak St.

Police believe the snake may be a pet that escaped, and the owner is probably looking for it.

If the snake belongs to you or someone you know, contact the police at 610-384-2300.

Just last month, in Delaware County, the Radnor Township Police Department shared a similar message after a 3-4 foot long ball python was found slithering in the community.

