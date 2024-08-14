Radnor Township

Ball python found slithering in grass in Radnor Township, owner sought

By Cherise Lynch

It was a slithering surprise in Delaware County on Tuesday.

The Radnor Township Police Department shared in a Facebook post that they are looking for the owner of a 3-4 foot long ball python that was found near Strathmore and Conestoga Roads.

Police said if this is your snake or if you know the owner, give police a call.

Ball pythons are not venomous and are normally docile but can bite if provoked.

