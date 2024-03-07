NBC10 celebrates International Women's Day by inspiring inclusion

March marks Women’s History Month, an honorary observance designated by Congress to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women throughout history and today.

Among the events honoring women in their consequential fight for visibility and equality is International Women's Day on March 8, which is observed around the world with marches and demonstrations.

NBC10 is honoring the day and month by following the official theme of the day by inspiring inclusion. On Friday, March 8, NBC10 newscasts in the morning and early afternoon will be produced and presented by our female anchors, reporters, meteorologists and newscast producers. Our newscasts will highlight underrepresented roles in the TV news industry while the women of NBC10 share their stories, honor those who blazed a trail for them and hope to inspire the next generation.

Watch all of our special International Women’s Day newscasts from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on NBC10 and in the video embedded on top of this article.