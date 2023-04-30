Broad Street Run

WATCH: Runners Kick Off the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Thousands of participants are hitting the streets as the 43rd Annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run gets underway

By Hayden Mitman

Thousands of runners are off and moving through the city as the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run gets underway on Sunday morning.

According to officials, there are as many as 36,000 runners taking part in today's event.

Runners take part in the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

The excitement kicked off at 8 a.m. and -- after recent restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- this year marks a return to tradition with kids’ events and spectators on Sunday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rain began shortly after 8:30 a.m., but runners continued undeterred.

Before the race, SEPTA trains were packed with runners headed to the starting line.

Standing room only on SEPTA's Broad Street Line before Sunday's event.

Organizers said that this year’s race welcomed runners and cheer squads back to Broad Street to "celebrate Philadelphia’s resiliency."

This article tagged under:

Broad Street RunBlue Cross Broad Street Run
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us