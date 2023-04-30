WATCH: Runners Kick Off the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Thousands of runners are off and moving through the city as the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run gets underway on Sunday morning.

According to officials, there are as many as 36,000 runners taking part in today's event.

Runners take part in the 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

The excitement kicked off at 8 a.m. and -- after recent restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- this year marks a return to tradition with kids’ events and spectators on Sunday.

Rain began shortly after 8:30 a.m., but runners continued undeterred.

Before the race, SEPTA trains were packed with runners headed to the starting line.

Standing room only on SEPTA's Broad Street Line before Sunday's event.

Organizers said that this year’s race welcomed runners and cheer squads back to Broad Street to "celebrate Philadelphia’s resiliency."