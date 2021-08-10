NBC Employee Resource Groups Donate to Philly-Area Community Groups

NBC's local stations in Philadelphia are proud to donate $18,000 to organizations supporting and advocating for domestic violence victims and for LGBTQ, Black and Latinx people.

Our employee resource groups, which are made up of employees at our three stations, made the contributions with money from NBC's Community Impact Fund.

Fighting for Domestic Violence Victims and Survivors: Women's Network

Women Against Abuse provides a domestic violence hotline 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It has two 24-hour emergency shelters that allow up to a 90-day stay, and it provides emergency funds, meals, on-site child care, counseling and more.

The Women's Network at NBC's Philadelphia stations gave Women Against Abuse $4,500 for its work.

Women Against Abuse also offers a housing program that provides apartments for up to 15 survivors of all genders for up to 18 months, while helping victims finding their path in life.

Its legal center offers free legal advocacy and representation to any survivor dealing with relationship violence-related legal matters, including protection from abuse orders, child custody, counseling on legal options, safety planning and accompanying victims to court.

NBC OUT: Supporting the LGBTQ Community

NBC OUT represents LGBTQ employees and their allies. They gave $4,500 to the Attic Youth Center, which serves lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer young people in Philadelphia.

The organization provides group activities such as dance, music and movie discussions all year long. Teens can meet life coaches there, who give advice on career choices, resume writing, financial aid applications, mock interviews. They also can be paired with adult professionals in the community in a mentorship program.

Each summer, the Attic Youth Center provides paid internship opportunities. The center also provides computers, printers, and Wi-Fi for young people to do homework, to apply for jobs and more.

Attic Youth Center is the the only independent LGBTQ youth center in Philadelphia, the center said.

NBC BEN: Supporting the Black Community

NBC Black Employees Network, known as BEN, aims to foster a strong Black employee base that focuses on contributing their best to the community.

BEN gave $2,250 to the Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout, or YEAH. YEAH is a Black-led community organization that works with teens aged 13 to 19 who have witnessed or engaged in violence in West and Southwest Philadelphia.

It provides mediation and conflict resolution training, food resources and intensive support for recently released juveniles.

Another $2,250 went to Uplift Solutions Inc, an organization that creates and delivers entrepreneurial ideas to help people fight inequality.

Helping the Latinx Community and Immigrants: Unidos

Unidos, which represents NBC's Latinx employees, gave $4,500 to Puentes de Salud.

Puentes de Salud is an organization that aims to fight inequity, to promote equitable healthcare and education for all and to provide services to people in need of help by partnering with community members, local schools, universities and government institutions.

Since 2008, Puentes de Salud has provided emergency food relief to struggling Latinx families, serving over 9,000 Latinx people in the Philadelphia area.

It also offers medical care programs covering primary care, women's health, diabetes management, dental care, behavioral health and more.

It also provides after-school programs, early childhood education and summer camps for youth ages 3 to 18.