Chickie's and Pete's Will Pay for Your Toll on the AC Expressway This Friday

Heading down the shore this Memorial Day Weekend? One of the region's iconic restaurant chains, Chickie’s and Pete’s, is celebrating the start of summer with Free Toll Friday. On May 27, from 5-6 p.m., Chickie’s and Pete’s will cover the cash or E-ZPass toll for those traveling eastbound at Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway.

The current rate for cars traveling through this toll is $4.40 cash or $2.82 with an E-ZPass.

The restaurant chain will also be giving out free Crabfries from their Crabfries Express Food Truck at the Frank S. Farley Service Plaza just off the expressway in Hammonton. The food truck will be stationed at the plaza from 12-4 p.m.

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and Sports Radio 94 WIP will be broadcasting from the plaza in celebration of Memorial Day Weekend.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other brands aside from Chickie’s and Pete’s will be giving away freebies and samples for everyone to enjoy before resuming the drive down the shore for the holiday weekend.