African, Diasporic Cultures Celebrated at Penn Museum

Grab your friends and dive into African and African Diaspora cultures at the Penn Museum.

CultureFest! Africa and African Diasporic Cultures Celebration includes dancing, drumming, and storytelling along with other activities throughout the day.

Take a stroll through the African-inspired marketplace or make your own jewelry to take home.

This family-friendly celebration kicks off with a dance performance at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Penn Museum

Here is the order of events that day:

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Fusion Dance performance by Culture Shock (hip hop and African movements)

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Storytelling with Keepers of the Culture

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Pop-up talk with Danny Simmons, artist and activist, on community art practices

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Bearing Witness: Four Days in West Kingston tour with the Lead Curator Dr. Deb Thomas

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.: Africa Galleries Tour with Lead Curator Dr. Tukufu Zuberi

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Interactive dance workshop with Artvolution founder Vena Jefferson

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Storytelling with Keepers of the Culture

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Drop-in drumming class for everyone (including beginners) with Malidelphia

2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Africa Galleries Global Guide Tour

2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Musical performance by South African Jazz Group

3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Malidelphia

