Eagles Rewind: Watch Last Weekend's Game on Cozi

Missed the Eagles game? We'll show it again each week on Cozi

If you missed the Eagles' Turnpike showdown against the Steelers last weekend, don't worry -- we'll bring it to you Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Cozi.

We're re-airing all the rest of this season's Eagles games so that you can watch, even if you missed it live over the weekend!

You can find Cozi on the following channels:

Over the air: channel 10.2

Comcast: 248

Verizon FIOS: 460

DISH: 253

RCN: 28

Service Electric: 110, 144

Cablevision: 109, 688

Armstrong: 92

For more cable and TV providers, click here.

