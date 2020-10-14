Eagles Rewind: Watch Last Weekend's Game on Cozi

If you missed the Eagles' Turnpike showdown against the Steelers last weekend, don't worry -- we'll bring it to you Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Cozi.
We're re-airing all the rest of this season's Eagles games so that you can watch, even if you missed it live over the weekend!
You can find Cozi on the following channels:
Over the air: channel 10.2
Comcast: 248
Verizon FIOS: 460
DISH: 253
RCN: 28
Service Electric: 110, 144
Cablevision: 109, 688
Armstrong: 92
For more cable and TV providers, click here.