Amazon's Echo Look will take pictures of a person and their outfit, store the photos as well as have stylists give feedback and advice on the fashion.

Amazon launched the Echo Look Wednesday, a new device that takes on fashion and fashion advice using algorithms and technology, similar to the Alexa, CNBC reported.

Echo Look takes "full-length photos and short videos" with a computer-generated background blur, and then stores those photos in a companion app.

It also features a "Style Check" service that it says "combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists."

The Echo Look will feature all of the other functions of the Echo Dot and standard Echo.