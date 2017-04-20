Students Planned Shooting at Illinois Middle School: Police

Two students were planning to commit a school shooting "in the near future" at a middle school in north suburban Skokie, police announced Wendesday. Chris Hush reports.

Two students planned to commit a school shooting "in the near future" at a middle school in north suburban Skokie, Illinois, police announced Wednesday.

Officials from McCracken Middle School contacted Skokie police Wednesday morning at about 10:30 a.m. to inform them of the plan, police said in a news release.

The two students, who are both juveniles, were taken into custody, according to authorities. Three other students suspected of knowing about the alleged plan were interviewed and released to their parents.

School district officials are working with the Skokie Police Department in the investigation.

Police say the threat is “no longer viable” and no details would be released at this time.

McCracken was closed briefly in 2014 after threats were made toward students on Instagram.

Anyone with information or details related to the plan is encouraged to contact Skokie police by calling 847-933-TIPS.