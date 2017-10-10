Thousands Flee as Explosive Wildfires Ravages Northern Calif.

Destructive and deadly wildfires in the North Bay continued to burn out of control Monday night and into Tuesday morning, sending more people fleeing their homes and still others on edge, preparing their potential escape. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

The deadly wildfires in Northern California continued their assault on the state's wine country early Tuesday, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses and sending thousands of people fleeing their homes as chaos amid the fast-spreading blazes prompted more than 100 missing persons reports.

Four fires in Napa and Sonoma counties had scorched tens of thousands of acres, and fire crews continued to try to corral the fast-spreading flames. None of the blazes was even partially contained, officials said.

At least nine people have died and two people have suffered serious injuries as a result of the North Bay blazes, according to Cal Fire. Seven deaths have been confirmed in the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County, and two deaths have been confirmed in the Atlas Fire in Napa County.

One death also was confirmed in a fire that ignited in Mendocino County, Cal Fire said.

One person also died in Yuba late Monday, the Sheriff's Office reported. The victim was killed in a car accident, which officials believe was the result of the Cascade fire.

The family of an elderly couple confirmed 100-year-old Charlie Rippey and his 98-year-old wife Sara didn't make it out of the Silverado Golf Course house they lived in for the past 40 years.

Their son said he got a call from their caregiver last night.

"The caregiver called and said there's fire everywhere," Chuck Rippey said. "I said get these guys out on the street, and before she knew it, the roof was caving in very fast."

Chuck Rippey said his dad was a World War II veteran who liked playing tennis and going out to eat. But he loved his wife more than anything. Rippey said he finds peace in knowing the two died together.

In Sonoma County, a spokesman said late Monday that the county has received more than 100 missing-persons reports.

Area hospitals have reported treating more than 100 patients with fire-related injuries, two of which are critical.

Mandatory and volunteer evacuations were widespread in Napa and Sonoma counties and stretched into Solano County late Monday night. The latest updates to evacuations can be found on Cal Fire's website or on Nixle.

People with large animals can find shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma or Cloverdale Citrus Fair in Cloverdale.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated and 1,500 structures have been destroyed in the fires, and the latter estimate was conservative, officials said. The fires have scorched a combined 79,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

The Tubbs Fire burning near Calistoga has scorched 27,000 acres, the Atlas Fire south of Lake Berryessa has burned at least 25,000 acres, and the Partrick Fire, which ignited west of Napa, has torched roughly 3,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

The Nuns fire, in Sonoma County, north of Glen Ellen, has burned 5,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

Farther north, the Redwood Complex in Mendocino County has nearly doubled to 19,000 acres, Cal Fire said.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Yuba counties due to wildfires.

Among the more prominent structures damaged in the fires were Cardinal Newman High School and the Hilton Hotel in Santa Rosa. A number of wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties also were burned.





The destructive blazes and high winds, which fanned the flames and toppled power lines, have left tens of thousands of people across the North Bay without power, according to PG&E. Roughly 27,000 customers in Napa County, 50,500 customers in Sonoma County and 19,000 customers in the greater Northern California area were still in the dark as of 4 a.m. on Monday.

The North Bay fires forced all Santa Rosa city schools and Napa Valley Unified School District schools to close for the day on Monday. Schools in those districts, along with Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College, were also closed on Tuesday.

Santa Rosa officials also issued a curfew order for affected burn areas at 6:45 p.m. until sunrise. Evacuees are instructed not to return to their homes until evacuation orders are lifted, they said.

RAW: Aerial Footage Depicts Scope of North Bay Fires

Footage captured by NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger depicts the widespread devastation caused by wind-driven wildfires that quickly spread across the North Bay. (Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017)

In Napa, the fire destroyed a water pump station in the Silverado Country Club area, prompting the city to issue a boil-water notice for customers on Hagen Road, Woodland Drive, Syar Drive, Holly Court and Old Coach Road. Boil water notices were also issued for some residents in the Fountain Grove area of Santa Rosa.

Gusty winds topping out near 50 mph in some spots late Sunday and early Monday fueled the flames after they ignited. A Red Flag warning, which was in effect during that time, has since expired. Red Flag warnings refer to the dangerous mix of high winds, low humidity, warm temperatures and dry vegetation that enhances fire danger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.