Canadian PM Trudeau Warns Trump About NAFTA, Says Deal is Good for US Jobs

"There's always opportunities to talk about how we can make [NAFTA] better." Trudeau told NBC News

    AP
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an exclusive interview with NBC News, warned that U.S. jobs would take a hit if President Trump withdrew from NAFTA.

    Trump has vowed to leave the trade agreement if he cannot renegotiate it to benefit American interests. But Trudeau said he is open to negotiation, saying the agreement has "led to a lot of great jobs for a whole lot of people on both sides of the border."

    "There's always opportunities to talk about how we can make [NAFTA] better." Trudeau said. "I very much take him at his word when he talks about just making a few tweaks."

    If Trump were to withdraw from NAFTA, or if he were to implement punitive tariffs, the move could lead to the loss of 31,000 U.S. jobs, according to a study published in January by the Center for Automotive Research.

    Published 49 minutes ago
