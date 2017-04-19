Burglar Settles in for Nap After Preschool Break-in

A man broke into a New Orleans preschool on Sunday, April 16, 2017, where he helped himself to food and went to sleep on a bed made in part from stuffed animals, police said.

A burglar made himself at home in a New Orleans preschool this week, even making himself a bed out of stuffed toys, a mat and a blanket and settling in for the night, NBC News reported.

New Orleans police are looking for the man, seen on security video entering Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy through a window Sunday and climbing over cribs to get inside.

He wandered through several rooms, taking a snack from food and drink in the staff break room, before crawling out the same window before 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

"He took the food with him when he left," Sonjia Joseph, the school's owner and director, told NBC affiliate WDSU. "We could see very clearly on the camera he had toilet paper."