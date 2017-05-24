The ex-boyfriend of a woman who was found dead following a suspicious North Philadelphia fire died by suicide a day later, according to police and the woman's husband.



Tavonia Love, 35, was found dead inside the second-floor bedroom of a building on the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue after a fire Sunday morning. Police have not yet determined the cause of the fire or her death but say it was suspicious in nature.

The building where Love was found dead was owned by her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Anthony Eubanks, according to investigators. Eubanks planned on turning the building into a medical clinic for the needy. On Monday, only a day after Love's death, Eubanks was found dead. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.



Eubanks also had a prior relationship with Tavonia Love, investigators said. Tavonia Love's husband Kenneth Love told NBC10 their relationship ended however and Eubanks was charged with assault and harassment in 2016.

"He attacked her and choked her with the dog leash," Kenneth Love said.

Kenneth Love told NBC10 his wife traveled to the Philadelphia area last week for a court hearing in the assault case. He also claims she was staying in a rental home in order to avoid Eubanks.

"They said, 'Stay away from him. He will kill you one day,'" Kenneth Love said.

Eubanks was not charged in Tavonia Love's death prior to his own death. Police and the fire marshal continue to investigate.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Text HOME to 741741 for a Crisis Text Line.



