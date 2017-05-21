Authorities say a pregnant woman was found dead in a North Philadelphia fire that appears to be suspicious in origin.
Police said the blaze at the home in the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire department responders reported finding a 35-year-old woman who was five months pregnant in a second-floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. Her name isn't immediately released.
Police said the fire marshal had determined that the blaze was suspicious in origin. There's no word on the cause. No arrests were immediately announced.
