A pair of Philadelphia area Jewish Community Centers were evacuated Monday morning due to threats.

Cherry Hill Police investigated after the Katz JCC on Springdale Road was evacuated around 10:45 a.m.

The JCC said the building was safely cleared.

The incident played out shortly after the Siegel JCC on Garden of Eden Road in Wilmington, Delaware was evacuated, New Castle County Police said.

No one was hurt in either Philly-area incident.

The Harrisburg and York JCCs in Pennsylvania were also evacuated Monday morning.

No word yet on the extent of the threats. The JCCs offer Jewish programming and often serve as gym facilities for the community at large.

These incidents are just the latest in a slew of antisemitic incidents around the country. Multiple JCCs around the country were evacuated after a slew of threats in recent weeks. And, hundreds of headstones were also toppled at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf responded to the acts against the Jewish community.

"Any antisemitic act or act of intimidation aimed at Jewish institutions and people in Pennsylvania is truly reprehensible and we must find those responsible and hold them accountable," Wolf said. "This is not who we are as Americans or Pennsylvanians. We will not take these threats and acts lightly and I have asked the Pennsylvania State Police and Office of Homeland Security to offer their full resources towards protecting these institutions and finding those responsible."