Man Steals Car With Baby Inside in Vineland: Police

A man stole a car while a baby was still inside in Vineland, New Jersey Tuesday, according to police.

A woman told police she was at a gas station on 402 W. Landis Avenue. She ran inside the store to pick up several items while her 1-year-old child was inside her running vehicle, police said. The woman told police she thought she had locked the door before entering the store.

As she was inside the store, she spotted a man get into her vehicle, back out of the parking lot and drive eastbound on Landis Avenue, police said.

Responding police officers later found the car at the corner of Grape and 3rd streets. The baby was inside the car unharmed but the suspect was gone. The baby was evaluated by Vineland EMS and then reunited with his parents.

After reviewing surveillance video, police found a man matching the description of the suspect at Main Street and Landis Avenue. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Pedro Ortiz, was arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping and theft of auto. He was processed and transported to the Cumberland County Jail.