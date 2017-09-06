A woman in Upper Darby, Delaware County says she was tied up by intruders in her home. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

Woman in Upper Darby Says She was Tied Up by Intruders

A woman cried for help after two men broke into her Upper Darby home and tied her up Wednesday afternoon, according to her neighbor.

The suspects broke into the woman’s home on the 6800 block of Clover Lane and tied her up before fleeing through the backdoor of the house. Investigators have not yet revealed whether anything was stolen.

JD Slanger, the woman’s neighbor, told NBC10 he heard the woman screaming for help.

“I could hear it from here and she was across the street. ‘Please help! Help! Somebody please, please help,’” Slanger said. “You know, she was screaming.”

The woman, who is in her 30s according to neighbors, was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed her condition. Slanger said she appeared to be walking under her own power before going inside the ambulance.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of any suspects. They continue to investigate.

