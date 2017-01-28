Two Christian Syrian families fleeing Damascus, who family members say had visas and green cards obtained months ago, were denied entry to the United States at Philadelphia International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Agents forced them onto a return flight three hours after they landed, relatives said.

Two Syrian families who arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday morning from Doha, Qatar, were briefly detained and then sent back on another 18-hour flight, according to a family member from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The families, made of up two brothers, their wives and two children, were detained by Customs and Border Patrol officials after disembarking a Qatar Airways flight at 7:25 a.m., according to Joseph Assali, of Allentown.

Three hours later, the six were put back on a Qatar Airways flight back to Doha, Assali said.

"This is like a nightmare come true," he said, adding that they had visas and green cards legally obtained months ago.

"They're all Christian citizens and the executive order was supposed to protect Christians fleeing persecution," he said.

The families were detained and deported by an executive order signed Friday evening by President Donald Trump that immediately put restrictions on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halted a refugee program for Syrian immigrants.

An immigration lawyer tried to obtain more information from federal officials at the airport, but Assali said it appeared too late. Officials would not discuss any details with Assali's family, who all live in the Allentown area.

"We're don't know what exactly is happening," he said before finding out they were back in the air headed to Syria. "We can't contact them."

He said the two families, who are in Damascus, hoped to use their time in America to obtain citizenship.

"They came as legal immigrants and were going to try sorting things out while they're here," Assali said.

Messages left for airport officials as well as Customs and Border Patrol and Homeland Security were not returned Saturday morning or early afternoon.