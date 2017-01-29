Family of Syrians Sent Back from Philly: This is Not America

Dr. Ghassan Assali, a family member of the Syrian immigrants who were detained at Philly International Airport and then sent back to the Middle East under Donald Trump's immigration ban spoke with Governor Tom Wolf Sunday afternoon. (Published 53 minutes ago)

The family members of six Syrians who were detained at Philadelphia International Airport and then sent back to the Middle East spoke out for the first time Sunday.

"America is not America," Dr. Ghassan Assali said Sunday. "Like ISIS now, they ask, 'Are you Christian? What do you believe?' And if they are not saying what they believe, they kick you out and cut your head off. So America, same thing. They ask you are you Muslim? You've got to change your religion. Thank you."

Dr. Assali, his wife Sarmad Assali, both of Allentown, and Governor Tom Wolf addressed the media Sunday afternoon.The couple's six family members from Syria arrived at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday morning from Doha, Qatar and were briefly detained. They were then sent on a return 18-hour flight back to Doha.

The families were detained and deported through an executive order signed Friday evening by President Donald Trump that immediately put restrictions on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halted a refugee program for Syrian immigrants.

"This is not a place where people come to experience oppression and that's what their family members experienced," Governor Wolf said Sunday. "I for one as an American, as a Pennsylvanian, I'm outraged."

The families, made of up two brothers, their wives and two children, were detained by Customs and Border Protection officials after disembarking a Qatar Airways flight at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, according to Dr. Assali's son Joseph Assali.

Three hours later, the six were put back on a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, Joseph Assali said.

"This is like a nightmare come true," he said, adding that they had visas and green cards legally obtained months ago.

"They're all Christian citizens and the executive order was supposed to protect Christians fleeing persecution," he said.

Dr. Assali and his wife said that one of their family members who was sent back was working for an immigration visa since 2003.

"I would just like to say I've been here for many, many years," Sarmad Assali said. "I'm devastated, what happened to our family. We've done everything by the book."

"We've always lived by the rules. All our lives. I was saddened and I'm heartbroken they had to be sent back to the war zone."

Trump said in signing the order that he pledged to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America." He did, however, declare that Christians in Syria and other restricted-status counties would be given preference.

Syria was the only country he named Friday, but the order suspended entry for 90 days from countries linked to a statute in the Visa Waiver Program. Besides Syria, those countries are: Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Two Iraqis were detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City earlier Saturday as well, but reports indicated that the two men were able to secure legal representation before Customs agents deported them. One of the men has been released.

Within hours, pro-immigrant demonstrations erupted at the airport.

Late Saturday night, hours after Assali's family left Philadelphia, a federal judge granted an injunction in response to a request filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other legal organizations on behalf of individuals subject to President Trump's ban.

The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported. However, the stay only applies to those currently within the U.S., but not to anyone who tries to come to the U.S. going forward. It also does not mean detainees will be released, only that they can't be deported, according to ACLU attorneys.

The Assali family said Sunday that their relatives are back in Damascus. They are currently working with the ACLU to help get them back to the United States.

Protesters held two demonstrations at Philly International Airport Saturday and Sunday. Governor Wolf, Mayor Jim Kenney, U.S. Rep Bob Brady and Senator Bob Casey joined 150 protesters at the airport Saturday night to intervene on behalf of the detained immigrants.

"By several accounts, these families waited months to obtain the proper documentation so they could come to our country legally," Kenney said in a released statement. "And still, they were sent back to a war-torn nation that has used chemical warfare against its own people. The Trump administration very well may have just given these families a death sentence."

An estimated 5,000 people gathered at PHL Sunday afternoon for a second protest. The Assali family thanked everyone who protested on their behalf.

Trump Immigration Order Triggers Protests at US Airports