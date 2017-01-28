Judge Blocks Trump Immigration Order

A demonstrator in San Francisco holds a sign in protest of an executive order placing travel restrictions on those from certain Middle Eastern and North African countries and restricting refugees from entering the U.S.

A federal judge blocked the government from deporting immigrants being held due to President Donald Trump's executive immigration order, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the complaint, told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

The stay applies only to those currently within the U.S., but not to anyone who tries to come to the U.S. going forward. And it does not mean detainees will be released, only that they can't be deported, according to ACLU attorneys.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.