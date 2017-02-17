Two Philadelphia Police Officers were injured and four men were arrested after what was supposed to be a peaceful protest boiled over Friday night. NBC10's Drew Smith has video of the clashes.

Two police officers were taken to the hospital after they were sprayed with mace at a large protest on Broad Street that turned violent for a time Friday evening. Four men were taken into custody following the incident.

Officials say it happened when police worked to keep demonstrators from entering private buildings near Temple University. Officers say they created a barrier by lining up in front of a bank. That’s when two of them were sprayed with mace.

One organizer denied that protesters lashed out first. She told NBC10 that police were the aggressors.

“We were attempting to continue our protest, continuing to assert our rights to protest and police did not want us to go certain places and they decided they were going to stop us by being violent,” Megan Malachi of the Black Resistance March said.

"Once you elect to spray police officers with a caustic substance, you are no longer involved in protest activity, you are involved in criminal activity,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan said.

The mace incident wasn’t the only conflict. SkyForce10 caught police and protesters scuffling as officers tried to get around demonstrators on bicycles at Broad and Cecil B Moore Avenue.

Witness video also showed police and protesters clashing. The reason for that fight wasn’t clear.

Malachi said, “there is no such thing as a peaceful protest when police are present."

Demonstrators started the march from City Hall walking north on Broad Street. A group in the front held letters that spelled out “Ungovernable.”

The crowd of about 100 stopped periodically along Broad Street for leaders to make speeches. One such stop happened at Broad and Girard Avenue. SkyForce10 hovered overhead as participants started a fire at the intersection. The group later threw an American flag onto the blaze.

Police were still looking at evidence to decide what, if any, charges would be filed against those taken into custody.

Protests wrapped up near Temple University on Broad Street by 9 p.m.