Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams faces the biggest ethics fine in the city's history. NBC10 investigative reporter Mitch Blacher digs for more information on the latest scandal involving Williams. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams planned a news conference Friday morning "to make (an) important announcement."

Williams' office didn't immediately make clear the nature of the announcement planned for 10 a.m. at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

The event comes weeks after the Philadelphia Ethics Board doled out a $62,000 fine to Williams for his failure to disclose five sources of income and 89 gifts, the board said. The fine is the largest in the board's 10-year history and includes a first-of-its-kind recovery clause as well, the statement said.

Williams was under investigation by the ethics board since August. He also has reportedly been under investigation by the FBI since September for a charitable foundation in his name.

Williams' second DA term is up early next year.

Watch the announcement live on this page.

