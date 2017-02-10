Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to 'Make Important Announcement' | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

NBC10 Investigators

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to 'Make Important Announcement'

No word on what DA Seth Williams will announce at the news conference

By NBC10 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams faces the biggest ethics fine in the city's history. NBC10 investigative reporter Mitch Blacher digs for more information on the latest scandal involving Williams. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

    Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams planned a news conference Friday morning "to make (an) important announcement."

    Williams' office didn't immediately make clear the nature of the announcement planned for 10 a.m. at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

    The event comes weeks after the Philadelphia Ethics Board doled out a $62,000 fine to Williams for his failure to disclose five sources of income and 89 gifts, the board said. The fine is the largest in the board's 10-year history and includes a first-of-its-kind recovery clause as well, the statement said.

    Williams was under investigation by the ethics board since August. He also has reportedly been under investigation by the FBI since September for a charitable foundation in his name.

    Williams' second DA term is up early next year.

    Watch the announcement live on this page.

    Abandoned Honeymoon Resorts: A Look Into a Bygone EraAbandoned Honeymoon Resorts: A Look Into a Bygone Era

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices