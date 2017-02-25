Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

A severe thunderstorm is moving through our area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania.

The Watch is also in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Ocean and Mercer counties in New Jersey and Kent, New Castle and Sussex counties in Delaware. The Watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds, heavy rain and hail from the storm have caused outages across the area. PPL is reporting more than 6,000 outages in Lancaster and Allentown combined. PECO is also reporting around 1300 outages.

A ground stop is also in effect for Philadelphia International Airport and departures are running about two hours late.

Before the thunderstorms, a Tornado Warning was in effect for Lancaster and Lebanon counties in Pennsylvania and a funnel cloud was spotted north of Columbia, Pennsylvania.

After the storms clear, the unseasonably warm weather will end. Cooler air will enter the region overnight into Sunday and winds will continue gusting around 30 mph, making it feel even colder. Sunday's high will be 48 degrees.

Next week will begin with temperatures in the 50s and 60s before dropping to the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest on the storm, forecast, photos, videos and more.