On Super Sunday, the biggest game in American sports will have a distinct local flavor.

Matt Ryan, native of Exton, Chester County and a Penn Charter High School graduate, will play in his first-ever Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is a strong candidate to win his first-ever NFL MVP award and led the Falcons to the NFC South title before beating the Seahawks and Packers to reach Super Bowl LI.

Ryan has been with the Falcons for eight seasons. He makes his full-time home in Georgia, but maintains strong roots in our area -- specifically with the Believe and Achieve Foundation.

Believe and Achieve’s mission is to help at-risk youth in the Philadelphia area by promoting academic success, healthy lifestyle habits and positive self-esteem while also providing a safe haven to go and thrive.

Ryan has been involved with the foundation for five years. The foundation raises funds primarily through golf outings and gala events that Ryan comes back and participates in annually.