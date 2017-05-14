Septa Expands Service for Komen Race for the Cure

The 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Walk returns to Philadelphia Sunday at Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Septa is adding expanded service throughout the area, including the following Regional Rail stations:

Airport Terminals

Elwyn Station

Glenside Station

Marcus Hook Station

Lansdale Station

Norristown (Elm Street) Station

Malvern Station

Warminster Station

Neshaminy Falls Station

Bus Detours

Due to the race course, the following SEPTA Bus Routes will operate on a temporary detour beginning at 7:30 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m., Sunday, May 14th. Routing will be impacted in the area of the Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and Logan Circle, and Girard Ave. between Poplar and Lansdowne Drives.

Routes 7, 27, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and Trolley Route 15 (buses replace trolleys during the time noted above)

Routing will be published on System Status prior to the race. Customers should select the orange detour icon to view specific detour service information.

Travel Tips & Race Day Information

Race Day events begin at 7 a.m. with the opening ceremonies at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

The 5K Run is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. with the 5K Walk/1-Mile Fun Walk scheduled for 8:25 a.m.

The Independence Pass is a sure bet for savings on travel costs. Pricing varies if you are traveling as an individual or family, or from the state of New Jersey.

Learn more about the race on the official Susan G. Komen Philadelphia website.