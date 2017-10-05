Second Deadly Motorcycle Crash on Same Day Closes I-76

For a second time Thursday, a deadly motorcycle crash closed part of the Schuylkill Expressway.

The crash happened after 10:30 Thursday evening in the eastbound lanes near the girard Avenue exit.

Police said the motorcycle driver flew off the motorcucle and landed in the westbound lanes.

Both sides of the major highway were shut down as officials investigated the crash.

Earlier Thursday, a deadly motorcycle crash shut down the same highway in Northeast Philadelphia for six hours.

