A deadly motorcycle crash closed part of the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway for hours Thursday morning forcing drivers off onto surface roads.
The bike and a car collided after 3 a.m. along Interstate 76 approaching Passyunk Avenue, stat police said.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The roadway remained closed past 6 a.m., police diverting traffic off at exit 346B – Grays Ferry/University Avenue. A tow truck had taken away the damaged vehicles but the investigation into the cause of the wreck continued.
No word yet on when the roadway will reopen.
Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago