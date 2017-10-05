A deadly motorcycle crash closed part of the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway for hours Thursday morning forcing drivers off onto surface roads.

The bike and a car collided after 3 a.m. along Interstate 76 approaching Passyunk Avenue, stat police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The roadway remained closed past 6 a.m., police diverting traffic off at exit 346B – Grays Ferry/University Avenue. A tow truck had taken away the damaged vehicles but the investigation into the cause of the wreck continued.

No word yet on when the roadway will reopen.