Ringling Bros. Circus Final Curtain Call in Philadelphia

After more than a century of performing, “The Greatest Show on Earth” has reached the end of its era -- but not without one last stop in Philadelphia.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus visits for the last time this weekend. It's been 101 years since the famous circus first came to the city.

Saying Farewell to the Ringling Circus

The Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bialey Circus preformed for a packed house Thursday night, after they announced their final acts would be in South Philly. NBC10's Matt DeLucia takes a spin in the ring. (Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017)

“This is so important, we have been around for 146 years; and we are closing out the circus here in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center," performer Ashley Vargas said. "We are so excited to see everyone. We are going to make memories with children of all ages."

In addition to the circus' fans eager to see the last performance, some animal welfare activists are expected, according to CircusProtest.com.

The final dates for the circus in Philadelphia are:

Friday 10:30 a.m.

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.

Saturday 3 p.m.

Saturday 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.

Sunday 3 p.m.

Sunday 7 p.m.

Monday 11 a.m.

Monday 3:00 p.m.