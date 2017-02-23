SliCE will feature the "10th Anniversary Pizza" to celebrate the business's milestone; available only this weekend. This variety is made of mozzarella and taleggio cheese topped with 1732 meats guanciale, sautéed brussels sprouts and kalamata olives.

A Philadelphia pizzeria is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in a rather cheesy way.

Marlo and Jason Dilks, owners of SliCE Pizza, announced Thursday they will be throwing a "weekend-long pizza party" at all four of their locations to mark SliCE's 10 years in business.

To kick off the weekend celebration, SliCE will be giving away one free slice of pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. Each location -- Rittenhouse, Italian Market, Fishtown and Washington Township -- will have a rotating selection of signature pizzas during the two hours.

"We have been so very fortunate to do what we love and serve thousands of pies to all corners of the region for the last ten years," Marlo said. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than to host a pizza party and give away slices as a way to show our appreciation. We look forward to sharing our love of pizza for another ten years."

In addition, all large pizzas will be $10 this weekend only. The special includes every signature variety on the menu, and February's pizza of the month: the Gluten Free Green Goddess.

To top things off, SliCE will feature the "10th Anniversary Pizza"-- available only this weekend. This variety is made of mozzarella and taleggio cheese topped with 1732 meats guanciale, sautéed brussels sprouts and kalamata olives.

"Jason and I worked together on the 10th Anniversary Pizza," Marlo said. "We wanted to offer a high-end, flavorful and unique that incorporated our current favorite ingredients. It was the perfect excuse to get extra creative in the kitchen, plus we were able to partner again with 1732 Meats -- who is one of the many local partners we are so fortunate to work with at all of our restaurants."

For addresses to one of four "pizza parties," visit SliCE's website.